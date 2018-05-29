If $100,000 gets raised, this NFL general manager will shave his head.

The sixth annual "Cut for a Cure" charity event will see a key Tampa Bay Buccaneer front office member getting his head shaved.
Well, as long as $100,000 gets raised for the June 4 event to benefit the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.
Bucs general manager Jason Licht agreed to have his head shaved once $100,000 was raised, Bucs defensive tackle Beau Allen tweeted.
Tampa Bay players raised $75,000 in 2017, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
The event sees players spending time with children diagnosed with cancer, and they get to cut Bucs players and staffers' hair.
For more information on the event and how to donate, click here.
Comments