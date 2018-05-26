LSU pitcher Devin Fontenot throws the final pitch, striking out Florida's Wil Dalton during the seventh inning of a Southeastern Conference tournament NCAA college baseball game. Play resumed in the sixth inning after an overnight fog delay, Saturday, May 26, 2018, in Hoover, Ala.
LSU pitcher Devin Fontenot throws the final pitch, striking out Florida's Wil Dalton during the seventh inning of a Southeastern Conference tournament NCAA college baseball game. Play resumed in the sixth inning after an overnight fog delay, Saturday, May 26, 2018, in Hoover, Ala. Butch Dill AP Photo
LSU routs Florida 11-0 in game previously halted by fog

The Associated Press

May 26, 2018 12:25 PM

HOOVER, Ala.

Antoine Duplantis had two hits and three RBIs to lead LSU to an 11-0 win over top-seeded Florida on Saturday in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The Tigers (36-24) were leading 10-0 in the sixth Friday night when the game was suspended because of dense fog. It was decided after the top of the seventh under the 10-run mercy rule.

The Gators (42-17) were eliminated but are likely to be the No. 1 overall national seed. LSU moved on to face Arkansas with a spot in the championship game on the line.

The Tigers scored eight runs in the sixth, all but one before play was halted.

Matthew Beck (3-1) threw four innings in just his second start of the season for LSU. Cam Sanders pitched two innings and Devin Fontenot one.

Jack Leftwich (4-5) allowed two hits and three runs, one earned, in five innings for the Gators.

