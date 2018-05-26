Florida and LSU play in the fog during the sixth inning of a Southeastern Conference tournament NCAA college baseball game Friday, May 25, 2018, in Hoover, Ala. The game was delayed.
LSU leads Florida 10-0 in game suspended by dense fog

The Associated Press

May 26, 2018 01:13 AM

HOOVER, Ala.

The Florida-LSU game at the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament has been suspended until Saturday because of dense fog.

LSU was leading 10-0 in the sixth inning when visibility became too poor to continue playing. It's the latest delay in a tournament that's had at least one weather-related stoppage in each of the first four days.

The game will resume Saturday at 10 a.m. CT. The winner will face Arkansas later Saturday.

LSU jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning and broke the game open with seven runs in the sixth before the game was delayed. LSU's Antoine Duplantis had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs.

LSU's Matthew Beck started for just the second time this season and threw four scoreless innings.

