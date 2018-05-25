FC Dallas midfielder Jacori Hayes, right, falls to the turf over Toronto FC's Ryan Teller during first-half MLS soccer game action in Toronto, Friday, May 25, 2018.
FC Dallas midfielder Jacori Hayes, right, falls to the turf over Toronto FC's Ryan Teller during first-half MLS soccer game action in Toronto, Friday, May 25, 2018. The Canadian Press via AP Frank Gunn
FC Dallas midfielder Jacori Hayes, right, falls to the turf over Toronto FC's Ryan Teller during first-half MLS soccer game action in Toronto, Friday, May 25, 2018. The Canadian Press via AP Frank Gunn

Sports

FC Dallas beats Toronto FC 1-0 behind Urruti, Gonzalez

The Associated Press

May 25, 2018 11:25 PM

TORONTO

Maxi Urruti scored in the 11th minute and Jesse Gonzalez made a series of big saves in FC Dallas' 1-0 victory over Toronto FC on Friday night.

Gonzalez got a hand to Jonathan Osorio's shot to preserve the victory as seven minutes of added time made for a wild finale. Referee Chris Penso issued three yellow cards to Dallas (5-1-5) for time-wasting, two in stoppage time.

Defending MLS champion Toronto (3-7-1) dominated long stretches, but couldn't beat Gonzalez.

DYNAMO 3, NEW YORK CITY FC 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Alberth Elis scored his seventh goal of the season to help Houston beat New York City.

Alejandro Fuenmayor and Tomas Martinez also scored for Houston (5-3-3).

David Villa connected for NYC (7-3-3).

  Comments  