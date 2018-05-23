This top MLB prospect homered in his debut. But did anyone see it?

It was a memorable debut for Willy Adames, a top prospect with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Adames clobbered a home run off Chris Sale, the ace of Boston's pitching staff.
But how many Rays fans were even there to witness it?
A crowd of 10,642 saw the Red Sox defeat the Rays 4-2 at St. Petersburg's Tropicana Field. Games with Boston usually draw a decent crowd, but Tuesday's game was the 12th time this season fewer than 15,000 fans attended a Rays home game.
Tampa Bay is averaging 14,497 fans per game, the second-lowest in Major League Baseball. The lowest is the Miami Marlins with 10,603 fans per game.
In 2017, the Rays averaged 15,405 fans per home game, which as the lowest in MLB.
There was also some injury news that came from Tuesday's loss.
Starting pitcher Jake Faria was placed on the 15-day disabled list after leaving the game in the third inning with a left oblique strain. Catcher Wilson Ramos also left the game early after getting hit by an Austin Pruitt pitch, but the Tampa Bay Times reported he isn't expected to go on the DL.
