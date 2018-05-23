Two wins from a state title, Lakewood Ranch's dream ends in Class 8A softball semifinals

The Lakewood Ranch High softball team was hoping the third time would be the charm in its quest for the program's first state championship.
But after facing the top-ranked team in the state in the Class 8A state semifinals on Wednesday, the Mustangs' quest for that elusive state title will have to wait at least another year.
Making its first state semifinal appearance in six years, Lakewood Ranch suffered a 1-0 loss to defending 8A state champion Orange Park Oakleaf at Historic Dodgertown in Vero Beach.
With the defeat, the Mustangs fell to 0-3 in state semifinals, also losing to Lake City Columbia in 2013 and Pembroke Pines Charter in 2012.
In addition to finishing two wins short of being crowned state champs, Lakewood Ranch came up short in its attempts to beat Oakleaf — ranked fifth nationally — for the second time this season.
Lakewood Ranch (24-5) beat Oakleaf 7-6 in nine innings in a tournament in mid-March. The Knights (30-2) haven't lost since and will now play for their second consecutive Class 8A state championship.
The Mustangs had won 10 straight games before Wednesday, including a dominating run through the region tournament in which they outscored Pinellas Park, East Lake and Plant City by a combined 30-4.
On Wednesday, Lakewood Ranch had its chances but was unable to break through against Oakleaf's Madi Davis, who improved to 18-1 with her sixth shutout of the season.
Jillian Herbst, Avery Goelz and Brooklyn Locero had two hits apiece for the Mustangs, but Lakewood Ranch left 11 runners on base in being shut out for only the second time this season.
Payton Kinney (10-3) allowed three hits and struck out four, allowing only a first-inning run, but that was more than enough for Oakleaf, which will face Oviedo Hagerty, a 1-0 winner over Cooper City, in Thursday's state final.
The Class 8A semifinals originally were scheduled for Friday, but were moved to Saturday, then Tuesday and finally Wednesday because of inclement weather on the Treasure Coast.
