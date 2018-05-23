South Carolina infielder Justin Row dives for a ground ball during the fourth inning of the team's Southeastern Conference tournament NCAA college baseball game against Missouri, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Hoover, Ala.
South Carolina infielder Justin Row dives for a ground ball during the fourth inning of the team's Southeastern Conference tournament NCAA college baseball game against Missouri, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Hoover, Ala. Butch Dill AP Photo
South Carolina rallies past Missouri 4-2 at SEC tournament

The Associated Press

May 23, 2018 02:58 AM

HOOVER, Ala.

South Carolina rallied with three runs in the seventh inning to beat Missouri 4-2 Tuesday night in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament.

The fifth-seeded Gamecocks (33-22) will face No. 4 Arkansas Wednesday when the tournament's format moves to double elimination. Missouri (34-22) was eliminated from the tournament.

Missouri jumped ahead 2-0 in the fourth inning, but South Carolina responded with a run in the fifth. The Gamecocks pushed ahead 4-2 with three runs in the seventh, using three singles and three walks to take control.

South Carolina's Eddy Demurias (6-0) earned the win in relief, pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Graham Lawson pitched two scoreless innings for his second save. Missouri's Andy Toelken (6-3) took the loss, giving up three runs in 2 2/3 innings.

