Takuma Sato back to defend Indy 500 victory with new team

FILE - In this May 29, 2017, file photo, Indianapolis 500 champion Takuma Sato, of Japan, poses with the Borg-Warner Trophy during the traditional winners photo session on the start/finish line at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. The billboards went up all over Japan when Takuma Sato held off Helio Castroneves in a dramatic Indy 500, becoming the first driver from his nation to win one of motorsport's pinnacle events. Now, after a switch from Andretti Autosport to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, he's back to defend his title this weekend. Michael Conroy, File AP Photo