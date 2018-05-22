WORLD CUP: Dads Ronaldo and Messi still seek World Cup title

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 file photo, Portuguese soccer player Christiano Ronaldo, second from right, and son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., right, sit beside Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, left, and wife Antonella during the The Best FIFA 2017 Awards at the Palladium Theatre in London. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi put up impressive numbers, in life and on the field, going into a fourth World Cup for each. So much has happened for football's standout stars since the 2014 tournament left both still lacking the game's most coveted prize. Alastair Grant, File AP Photo