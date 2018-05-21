Rival players support seeding Serena Williams at French Open

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 21, 2018 file photo, Serena Williams returns to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, in Key Biscayne, Fla. everal of Serena Williams' biggest rivals believe that the 23-time Grand Slam champion deserves more than just a guaranteed spot in the French Open draw. Williams, who is expected to play her first major since returning from maternity leave, should also receive a top seed that befits the No. 1 ranking she held when she left the tour, the players say. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo