Green, Sargent join Pulisic on US Soccer roster vs Bolivia

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2016, file photo, Julian Green, of the U.S., celebrates scoring the second and final goal against Cuba during a friendly soccer match in the Pedro Marrero Stadium in Havana, Cuba. Green returns to the U.S. national team for the first time in two years, joining star midfielder Christian Pulisic on a young American roster for a May 28, 2018, exhibition against Bolivia at Chester, Pa. Desmond Boylan, File AP Photo