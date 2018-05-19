Browns send CB Taylor to Cardinals for 2020 draft pick

FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Browns' Jamar Taylor gestures during an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers in Cleveland. A person with knowledge of the situation says the Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a trade that would bring cornerback Jamar Taylor from the Cleveland Browns. The person, who sought anonymity because the trade had not been officially announced, said the deal was expected to be completed later in the day Friday, May 18, 2018. Aaron Josefczyk, File AP Photo