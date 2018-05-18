Relive this once-in-a-lifetime moment for these two fishing pals

“We were catching sharks, one after another, just having fun at the end of the day,” angler Matthew Miller said. “We had fished all day and Justin Eagles threw out the last bait of the day, a pinfish. He hooks up and the fish almost spooled us.”
Miller and Eagles were on the other end of something large hooked while fishing about 12 miles west of Sarasota in 60 feet of water.
“I immediately pulled anchor and started drift fighting the fish. It took about 30 to 35 minutes on 30-pound line and a 6500 Fin Nor Offshore,” Miller said.
Earlier in the day, Miller and Eagles were catching plenty of snapper and their grand finale would be something they would never forget. As the battle wore on, they thought about ending it prematurely.
“We almost broke the line thinking it was a big nurse shark because we saw deep color and the fish looked brown,” Miller continued. “Eventually we got it about 10 feet under the boat and saw the red.
"We both started yelling, ‘Oh my God! Oh my God! Cubera!’ I grabbed the gaff and the fish took off on one last run.”
Not giving up, the monster cubera snapper fought for another 5 minutes. When he had the chance, Miller stuck the gaff in the fish.
“We went completely crazy. Jumping up and down, hugging each other, screaming,” he said.
“One of the craziest, most exciting things I’ve ever experienced. Friends and family were all completely shocked. I’ve dreamed about them and stared at pictures wishing, but never thought it possible.”
When pictures hit the internet, it seemed to be people as curious about Miller’s boat as the catch.
With a positive attitude, Miller shook off any critique.
“I don’t have a ton of money or a super nice boat, so a lot of people thought it was crazy the boat I was in offshore. I have a passion for fishing though, so I work with what I’ve got,” he said.
A great catch and a great message for a once-in-a-lifetime moment.
Crosthwait tournament
Look for more big fish to be weighed in during this weekend’s Crosthwait Memorial Fishing Tournament at the Bradenton Yacht Club.
With nice weather offshore, catches should include some monster fish.
The inshore division weigh in will end at 1 p.m. Sunday, giving way to the offshore division shortly after.
For more information, contact Jon Chapman at captainchappy@verizon.net.
