Two wins from a state title, this Bradenton team hopes the third time is the charm

The Lakewood Ranch High softball team has been to the state final four twice to no avail, having been eliminated in the Class 6A 2012 and 2013 state semifinals by Pembroke Pines Charter (4-0) and Columbia (7-1), respectively.
Nonetheless, the Mustangs might have enough firepower and perseverance to reach the championship game this time.
And from there …
Lakewood Ranch (24-4) takes on a familiar foe in Tuesday’s 8A state semifinal at Historic Dodgertown in Vero Beach, squaring off against defending state champion Orange Park Oakleaf at 4:05 p.m.
The Mustangs got the better of host Oakleaf in a midseason Tournament of Champions with a 7-6 win in nine innings before going on to claim the title with an 11-0 shutout of Aucilla Christian.
“It’s the toughest matchup we’ve had all year,” Lakewood Ranch coach T.J. Goelz said of that game, won when Morgan Cummins singled to drive in Emily Hughes from second base for the decisive run. “I think they’re the closest to us.”
As for the rematch with Oakleaf, which sports a 29-2 record and 20-game winning streak that followed, you guessed it, that one-run loss to Lakewood Ranch, Goelz likes his team’s chances.
“We really feel pretty good about it,” he said. “We prepared this year. We took the time to go up there (to Orange Park) and play at their place. We played a tough schedule this year. We’re battle-tested.”
Empowered by a 10-game winning streak, Lakewood Ranch enters the state final four with a potent offense that has resulted in an impressive 91-15 scoring advantage during its current run. For the season, the Mustangs are batting at a .376 clip with 27 home runs.
“One of our strengths this season is our offense,” Goelz said. “If we score a few runs, I think we have a chance.”
The most recent long balls came in the Mustangs’ 9-2 rout of Plant City in the region final. That decisive victory avenged a 1-0 loss in 11 innings to Plant City in last year’s region final.
Belting balls over the fence against the Raiders were Avery Goelz, the coach’s daughter who hit a two-run shot for her fifth of the season, and Taylor Woodring, whose three-run blast gave her a team-leading six.
Payton Kinney, the winning pitcher, chipped in with a three-run double that highlighted a four-run third inning.
“That is a very good-hitting ball team,” Plant City coach Ashley Bullion said.
Before Kinney’s bases-clearing double, the first big hit of the game for the Mustangs, who trailed 1-0 at the time, Goelz encouraged his players to focus and not get frustrated.
“I said, ‘We’re going to hit (Plant City pitcher Ashley Blessin) all night. Just put a couple together and good things are going to happen,’ ” Goelz said.
Goelz and his coaches also did a solid job in scouting Blessin, who finished the season with a 21-6 record and 245 strikeouts. Some of the Mustangs’ key hits came against her breaking ball.
“(Blessin) threw a lot of change-ups and we told (the Lakewood Ranch hitters) there are going to be times when you have to sit on that pitch,” Goelz said. “You sit on the change-up and it’s going to look like a grapefruit.”
With any luck, the Mustangs will get not one but two more games to swing at pitches that look like grapefruits.
