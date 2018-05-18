Relegated Swansea and Stoke release coaches in record purge

FILE - In this Sunday, April 22, 2018 file photo, Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal, left, kicks the ball during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester City at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England. Manager Carlos Carvalhal has left Swansea after the English Premier League club decided not to renew his contract on Friday, May 18, 2018. Swansea was relegated last Sunday after seven years in the topflight. Rui Vieira, file AP Photo