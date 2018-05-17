This high school football national power is set to play some Miami schools

Nationally-ranked IMG Academy, a high school football powerhouse in Bradenton released schedules for its two varsity teams.
The Blue team, which plays a national schedule and is loaded with several 5-star and 4-star college football recruits each year, is set to face several top teams again.
Three games, in particular, stand out: Aug. 31 against Norland High, Sept. 21 against defending national champion Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) High and Sept. 29 against Northwestern High.
Both games against Miami high schools Norland and Northwestern are at IMG Academy and begin at 7 p.m.
The game against Mater Dei is in California and a time has yet to be determined.
IMG has never faced Norland, but has played other members of powerful Class 6A-District 16. The Ascenders previously have played Carol City in the preseason Kickoff Classics and beat both Central and Northwestern last season.
IMG hasn't lost a regular season game since 2014 when Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois was a senior for the Ascenders. He threw four interceptions in a 35-2 loss to St. Johns College (Washington D.C.) High.
IMG's lone score came on a sack-safety by Ryan Fines, who recently transferred to UConn from the University of Miami.
Former FSU Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Chris Weinke was IMG's head coach at the time.
The Ascenders haven't lost since Kevin Wright took over the program in 2015, and enter 2018 with a 38-game winning streak.
IMG finished second in the country last year behind Mater Dei, and both programs have reloaded with several transfers ahead of this season's Sept. 21 clash.
In addition to the three heavyweight games, IMG also plays perennial Alabama state power Hoover High. The Ascenders begin the 2018 season with the Kickoff Classic against Doral Academy.
The White team, which plays a state schedule, plays several quality smaller private schools.
The highlights include Cardinal Mooney in Sarasota on Aug. 31, Melbourne Central Catholic on Aug. 24 and Tampa Berkeley Prep at home on Oct. 19.
