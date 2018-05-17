WORLD CUP: Peace reigns as US faces Iran at 1998 tournament

FILE - In this Sunday, June 21, 1998 file photo, US and Iranian players pose for a group photo before the start of their World Cup soccer match, at Gerland Stadium, in Lyon, France. The World Cup often throws up geopolitical clashes. In 1998, the big one was between the US and Iran but the two sides sought to keep a lid on their countries' differences. The 21st World Cup begins on Thursday, June 14, 2018, when host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. Michel Euler, File AP Photo