The Magic lost the NBA Draft lottery. This is who they should take with the sixth pick

The Orlando Magic were saddled with the No. 6 pick in this year's NBA Draft after Tuesday's lottery.
So who should Orlando fans expect the Magic to take when the NBA Draft rolls around June 21?
Well, it won't be Deandre Ayton or Luka Doncic.
Ayton, from Arizona, and Doncic, an international player with Real Madrid in Spain, are the consensus top two picks across various mock drafts.
The Phoenix Suns have the top pick, while the Sacramento Kings slid into the No. 2 spot after the lottery.
The Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks follow with picks before the Magic.
Duke's Marvin Bagley III, Texas' Mohamed Bamba and Michigan State's Jaren Jackson Jr. are big men that could be off the board by the time Orlando is on the draft clock.
If that situation were to pan out, there are four logical selections for the Magic: Duke forward Wendell Carter Jr., Missouri Michael Porter Jr., Alabama point guard Collin Sexton and Oklahoma point guard Trae Young.
Last year, the Magic were in the same spot in the draft and ended up selecting Florida State's Jonathan Isaac, who played his high school ball at IMG Academy in Bradenton.
Isaac only played 27 games in an injury-riddle rookie season.
As the Orlando Sentinel reported, "the Magic don't have the salary cap flexibility to make major free agent additions this offseason."
Young is a potential star, despite struggling with his shooting during parts of the second half of 2018. He scored 28 points in his final collegiate game, an 83-78 overtime loss to Rhode Island in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Even if it isn't Young or any other aforementioned player the Magic decide to take, it's an important selection after not earning a the top pick following Tuesday's lottery.
"Sometimes you have to make your own luck," Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins told the Orlando Sentinel.
