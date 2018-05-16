Here's how Fortnite made its way into Atletico Madrid's Europa League celebration

The world of video games and sports keeps colliding.
Antoine Griezmann scored the first goal for Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Europa League final, and used a Fortnite celebration.
Griezmann held his right arm in the air, shaping an 'L' with his hand and placed the hand on his forehead as he danced with both legs hopping off the ground.
The "Take The L" dance is quite popular among Fortnite fans, and it's crept into soccer's goal celebrations.
Griezmann bagged another goal during a 3-0 victory over Marseille for Atletico's third Europa League title in the last nine years.
