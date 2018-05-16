Atletico's Antoine Griezmann's celebrates his side opening goal during the Europa League Final soccer match between Marseille and Atletico Madrid at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
Atletico's Antoine Griezmann's celebrates his side opening goal during the Europa League Final soccer match between Marseille and Atletico Madrid at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Christophe Ena Associated Press
Atletico's Antoine Griezmann's celebrates his side opening goal during the Europa League Final soccer match between Marseille and Atletico Madrid at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Christophe Ena Associated Press

Sports

Here's how Fortnite made its way into Atletico Madrid's Europa League celebration

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

May 16, 2018 05:05 PM

The world of video games and sports keeps colliding.

Antoine Griezmann scored the first goal for Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Europa League final, and used a Fortnite celebration.

Griezmann held his right arm in the air, shaping an 'L' with his hand and placed the hand on his forehead as he danced with both legs hopping off the ground.

AP18136696759140.jpg
Atletico's Antoine Griezmann's celebrates his side opening goal during the Europa League Final soccer match between Marseille and Atletico Madrid at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
Christophe Ena Associated Press

The "Take The L" dance is quite popular among Fortnite fans, and it's crept into soccer's goal celebrations.

Griezmann bagged another goal during a 3-0 victory over Marseille for Atletico's third Europa League title in the last nine years.

  Comments  