Hoping for a college football playoff expansion? Don't hold your breath.

The College Football Playoff generated a lot of scrutiny in Central Florida last season when UCF was left out despite going undefeated. And when the Knights defeated Auburn in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, athletic director Danny White proclaimed the program as the 2017 national champions.

There was even a victory parade, championship rings, merchandise and signs put up at UCF's home stadium.

National attention gained steam, too.

But this week's Atlantic Coast Conference spring meetings in Amelia Island, located northeast of Jacksonville near the Florida-Georgia border, saw playoff executive director Bill Hancock repeat what he said during the annual CFP meeting in April.

And that was there are no plans to change anything.

"They are very happy with the way things are going," Hancock told USA Today in April about the 13-person playoff selection committee. "I can't say it any more plainer. It's been a good four years (since the playoff started)."

Hancock reiterated that to the Orlando Sentinel this week.

"The takeaway was it's been a very good four years," Hancock told the Orlando Sentinel. "Every year the commissioners look at every aspect of the playoff and they just came away thinking we don't need to make any changes."

That stance puts programs like UCF in a precarious spot of almost knowing its fate before the 2018 college football season even kicks off.

And that fate doesn't include a spot in the four-team college football playoff, which Alabama won last season.

"UCF's schedule didn't give them the opportunity to show what they could do against the very best teams, and that's what it came down to," Hancock told the Orlando Sentinel. "They had a wonderful season, and I'm very happy for Danny [White] and their coaches and their athletes."