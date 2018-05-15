The Orlando Magic go old school with NBA Draft lottery using this good luck charm

The Orlando Magic are going old school with their good luck charm for Tuesday's NBA Draft lottery.
The event, held in Chicago and broadcasted on ESPN, determines Orlando's draft fate.
The Orlando Sentinel reports Magic co-founder Pat Williams plans on carrying the "decades-old talking Lil' Penny doll," with him in the lottery machine room.
"It's our version of a lucky penny," Williams told the Orlando Sentinel. "We've tried everything in the past: lucky coins, four-leaf clovers, rabbit's feet, Lucky Charms cereal. We've taken everything up there."
Orlando's chances at landing the No. 1 pick are set at 8.8 percent. The best odds are with the Magic securing either the No. 5 or No. 6 pick. Both slots garner more than a 25 percent chance.
The Phoenix Suns have the best chance, at 25 percent, to win the lottery.
The Magic won the No. 1 pick in three previous lotteries: 1992, 1993 and 2004.
Each time, Orlando's selection yielded a future franchise player.
In 1992, it was Shaquille O'Neal. In 1993, it was Chris Webber, who was traded for Penny Hardaway. In 2004, it was Dwight Howard.
