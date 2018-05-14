The NBA Draft Lottery is Tuesday. What are the Orlando Magic's odds of picking first?

The 2018 NBA Draft Lottery is Tuesday in Chicago.
After a woeful 25-57 season, the Orlando Magic is one of the 14 non-playoff teams entered in the lottery to determine this year's NBA Draft order.
Lottery odds are based on reverse order of record. The lottery is used to determine the top three draft spots, while slots 4-14 are assigned on reverse order of record.
The Magic is listed with an 8.8 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick and a 29.1 percent chance of getting a top three pick.
Orlando's won the draft lottery three times in franchise history — 1992, 1993, 2004.
To get the No. 1 pick this year, the Magic must win the lottery from the following teams with better odds (and worse 2018 records):
- Phoenix Suns, 25 percent chance at No. 1
- Memphis Grizzlies, 19.9 percent
- Dallas Mavericks, 13.8 percent
- Atlanta Hawks, 13.7 percent
The likely spot for the Magic to land is either No. 5 or No. 6. Both slots carry the best odds at more than 25 percent.
The lottery is starts at 7:30 p.m. and airs on ESPN. The NBA Draft isn't until Thursday, June 21 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.
