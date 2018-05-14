Vinci sheds tears as she concludes career at Italian Open

Italy's Roberta Vinci waves to the audience at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Monday, May 14, 2018. Former U.S. Open finalist Roberta Vinci bid her fans an emotional farewell following the final match of her career at the Italian Open on Monday. Having already announced that this would be her final tournament, the 35-year-old Vinci was beat 2-6, 6-0, 6-3 by Serbian qualifier Aleksandra Krunic. Vinci says in a post-match ceremony, "I'm crying now but I'm happy I'm happy for what I've accomplished." ANSA via AP Ettore Ferrari