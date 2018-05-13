Top-seed Houston hosts Warriors to start conference finals

FILE - At left, in a Dec. 28, 2017, file photo, Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni reacts to a call during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Boston. At right, in a March 14, 2018, file photo, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Oakland, Calif. The series that everyone in the NBA apparently wanted to see is about to happen. File AP Photo