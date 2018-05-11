This NBA legend is still mad over Ray Allen's 2013 NBA Finals shot for the Miami Heat

It's the shot Miami Heat fans haven't forgotten.
Turns out, neither has NBA legend David Robinson.
Appearing at the 13th annual Dick Vitale Gala, which benefits the Jimmy V Foundation for pediatric cancer research, in Sarasota, Fla., Robinson said he's still mad about the 3-pointer Ray Allen drilled at the end of regulation in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals.
The Heat won in overtime and closed out the San Antonio Spurs, a team Robinson played for and is now minority owner of, in Game 7 to win an NBA championship.
"We ordered champagne into our locker room," Robinson said. "I know we were ready to celebrate that championship, and we don't have it now."
The Spurs led by three points in the closing seconds when Chris Bosh rebounded LeBron James' missed shot and fed Allen for the game-tying 3-pointer.
James led Miami in scoring in Game 6 and 7, and the season he's had in 2018 with Cleveland has impressed Robinson, a member of basketball's Hall of Fame.
"I put a lot of mileage on my body, so I know what it feels like to be at that year," Robinson said. "And then for him to really have control of the game, like not many people can do that at that age. ... He's been a bit of a revelation."
And what did Robinson make of the baseline floater James sank to win Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series with Toronto?
"When everybody in the arena knows who is going to take the shot, it's just not that easy of a thing to do," Robinson said. "The guy is making it look pretty easy. ... He's been ridiculous."
Robinson played during the Michael Jordan era, and he was teammates with Jordan on the original Dream Team at the 1992 Summer Olympics.
That said, Robinson didn't pick which player — Jordan or James — is better.
"The commitment, the quality of play, the ability to rise at the most critical times. There's a handful guys that are able to do that," Robinson said. "And we've got a long legacy, obviously of guys that have done it. Tim Duncan's one of those guys. Magic (Johnson) and Larry Bird, and (LeBron's) in that category. There's a ton of guys, who for one reason or not, hit big shots and do things when you need them the most."
