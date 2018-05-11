This NBA coach, with ties to Orlando, was fired. The Magic is looking for a coach.

The Toronto Raptors fired head coach Dwane Casey, according to ESPN.
Casey's departure could benefit the Orlando Magic, which has been looking for a new head coach since the end of the regular season.
The Magic fired Frank Vogel after a 25-57 season, good for second-worst in the Eastern Conference.
Casey, meanwhile, led the Raptors to the best regular season record in the Eastern Conference. However, Cleveland swept Toronto in the second round of the playoffs for a second straight season.
On Friday, Casey was fired, and that could be good news for Magic fans.
Casey has a history with Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman.
Weltman and Casey worked together for four seasons in Toronto, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
Casey and Stan Van Gundy, who parted ways with Detroit earlier this week, are fan favorite choices for the Magic to hire.
Van Gundy previously coached the Magic during a tenure that saw Orlando reach the 2009 Eastern Conference Finals.
While there is no timetable for Orlando's coaching search, reports have indicated former Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizdale, who the New York Knicks hired, San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Ime Udoka and Portland Trail Blazers assistant coach David Vanterpool interviewed for the job.
