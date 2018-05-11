Is this MLB player's Fortnite obsession causing his carpal tunnel syndrome?

Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price, who won a Cy Young award with the Tampa Bay Rays, said the popular video game Fortnite isn't the cause of his carpal tunnel syndrome injury. Price is scheduled to pitch Saturday against Toronot. In this May 3 file photo Price throws to a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas. Price has been sent back to Boston for medical tests after experiencing a tingling sensation in his pitching hand again. Richard Rodriguez Associated Press