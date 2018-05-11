Is this MLB player's Fortnite obsession causing his carpal tunnel syndrome?

Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price is from the video game generation.
And Price's "Fortnite," habit is quite publicized.
The multiplayer video game is really popular, and it has generated buzz among celebrities and athletes.
Price, though, isn't going to play the game at the park any longer, according to the Boston Globe.
However, Price maintained to the Globe that decision isn't related to his carpal tunnel syndrome injury.
"I won't be playing at the field. That's already caused enough noise," Price told the Boston Globe. "That's not the issue though, I promise you that."
Price hasn't pitched since May 3, was diagnosed with carpal tunnel this week and is set to return Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays.
According to the Associated Press, Price has "spent many hours competing in the popular Fortnite," with teammates.
"I saw the Brewers were playing Fortnite on their jumbotron," Price told the Associated Press. "This is very common. I know a lot of teams, a lot of guys, are really into it."
Priced, who was born in 1985, continued saying video games are part of his generation and he's not opposed to picking up a new hobby.
Price won the 2012 American League Cy Young Award with the Rays, but has struggled in his third season with the Red Sox.
Signing a seven-year, $215 million contract with Boston, Price logged more than 200 innings in 2016 before injuries limited him in 2017.
So far in 2018, Price is 2-4 with a 5.11 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP.
