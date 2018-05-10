What do you do with an empty MLB stadium? Play Fortnite on the big screen, of course!

Even professional athletes aren't immune to one of the most popular video games, and budding esport, around.
In a recent Instagram post, the Milwaukee Brewers showed a video of their players engaging in Fortnite, a game CNN Money reports generated $125 million of revenue in March, on Miller Stadium's center field scoreboard during non-baseball hours.
Fortnite is a cooperative battle royale survival game so popular that it "reached 3.4 million concurrent players," in February, according to Metro UK.
In March, ESPN reported Twitch, the streaming service competitive gamers use, saw more than 600,000 viewers when rapper Drake and streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins played Fortnite. ESPN reported Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and rapper Travis Scott also joined the game that March night.
The first eSports professional team was formed in London in April, ESPN reported, and features a 13-year-old.
Comments