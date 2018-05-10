Police say this Florida Gators recruit broke female's phone and kicked her car

Justin Watkins, signed with the University of Florida's football team and rated as the No. 16 wide receiver in the Class of 2018, was arrested Tuesday and released from jail Wednesday, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
The Tampa Bay Times obtained a probable cause affidavit detailing what Watkins, who is from Clermont and most recently played for East Ridge High, allegedly did.
Watkins and "an unnamed female had a verbal argument last week. Watkins then took her cell phone, left and later threw it on the ground, shattering its screen," the Tampa Bay Times reported.
Watkins kicked the female's car in an unnamed Marion County high school "and tried to let the air out of the tires," the Tampa Bay Times reported.
Watkins was arrested for trespassing on school property and was released on a $500 bond, according to court records.
The four-star recruit, according to the 247 Sports composite rankings, was scheduled to enroll at UF during the summer.
"We are aware of the incident with Justin and are still collecting information," Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen told the Tampa Bay Times.
