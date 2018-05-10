Former UCF head coach Scott Frost clarifies comments on Knights national title claim

In a recent USA Today story, former UCF head football coach Scott Frost said he would "have a hard time getting behind" the national title claim the school made in 2017 had he stayed there.
"I kind of wish my ring just said 'Undefeated Season' and 'Peach Bowl Champion,'" Frost told USA Today.
The Nebraska head coach didn't regret those comments during an appearance on 96.9-FM The Game on Thursday morning.
On the Open Mike radio show with Orlando Sentinel columnist Mike Bianchi, Frost was asked about the USA Today comments.
"I don't regret saying it," Frost said. "I answered it honestly. I'm so proud of that team and I will be forever. ... I don't want anything that I said in an answer to have the appearance of diminishing from what they accomplished and how grateful we are to be a part of it."
The 2017 college football season saw UCF as the only unbeaten team following the bowl games.
The Knights beat Auburn in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, while sitting on the outside of the College Football Playoff, which Alabama won over Georgia in the national title game.
Since the victory over Auburn, UCF claimed it was the true national champs due to being the lone undefeated team and having beaten an Auburn team that was the only one to beat Alabama and Georgia prior to the national championship game.
UCF even threw a parade at Walt Disney World, and the Knights' Twitter account reflected the national champion claim.
Meanwhile, Alabama players refuted that claim.
Frost's comments in the USA Today story didn't come across as fully on board with UCF's title claim.
On Thursday, Frost explained where he stands on the current playoff format.
"Right now there’s a system in place that crowns a national championship, and I think it’s better than when I was in college," Frost said. "I think that system is better than it was when I was in college when two great teams couldn’t play each other. We’ve gotten the championship to four, which I think is better, but all along going backward and going forward, I’ll be an advocate to move it to eight."
"I think it should be eight with five conference champions and three at-large teams. That would open up a door to a team like UCF that has a great year to get it in.”
Comments