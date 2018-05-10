Former UCF head coach Scott Frost clarifies comments on Knights national title claim

Former University of Central Florida head coach Scott Frost clarified his recent comments regarding UCF's national championship claims from the 2017 season. In this Feb. 7, 2018, file photo, Frost, now Nebraska's head coach, speaks during an NCAA college football news conference in Lincoln, Neb. Frost came out of his first spring practice at Nebraska with this observation about the 4-8 team he's taking over: There'll be no quick fix. Nati Harnik Associated Press