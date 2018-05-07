Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin (49) runs on the field with linebacker Jake Pugh (52), Friday, May 4, 2018, during NFL rookie football camp in Renton, Wash.
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin (49) runs on the field with linebacker Jake Pugh (52), Friday, May 4, 2018, during NFL rookie football camp in Renton, Wash. Ted S. Warren Associated Press
The Seahawks drafted UCF's one-handed star, and they are making him play this position

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

May 07, 2018 06:35 PM

Shaquem Griffin primarily played outside linebacker and safety at the University of Central Florida. After the Seahawks drafted Griffin last month to reunite him with twin Shaquill in Seattle, a trip to rookie minicamp was in the works.

Just a few days into that camp, Shaquem Griffin is getting a look at a different position.

Griffin, who lost his left hand at the age of 4 because of a rare condition, is playing the weakside linebacker position, and coach Pete Carroll is impressed.

"He looked very comfortable, very natural," Carroll told The Seattle Times. "He has a sense already for scheme and terminology. The position is the right spot for him, it looks like. We can be aggressive and use his speed."

Born with only one hand, Shaquem Griffin has spent a lifetime proving his doubters wrong. He plans to do the same in the NFL. Jared L. Christopher

Griffin's speed was seen during the NFL Scouting Combine, where he ran a 40-yard dash time of 4.38 seconds.

Seattle later drafted him in the fifth round.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin (49) takes part in a drill, Friday, May 4, 2018, during NFL rookie football camp in Renton, Wash.
"He's already shown some sense in the passing game and he had a couple really good plays adjusting to zone coverage and man coverage and things we've already seen," Carroll told to The Seattle Times. "So those were good things to take away. And we can't really get a feel at all for special teams, but we know that that's going to be a factor so we're excited about that."

