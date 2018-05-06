Leah Pritchett collects first NHRA Top Fuel win of season

In this photo provided by the NHRA, Leah Pritchett competes in the Top Fuel final elimination racing at the 38th NHRA Southern Nationals at Atlanta Dragway in Commerce, Ga., Sunday, May 6, 2018. Pritchett piloted her FireAde dragster to a pass of 3.874 seconds at 322.42 mph during the final round of eliminations to defeat Blake Alexander. This is Pritchett's first Wally since Brainerd 2017, first event victory at Atlanta Raceway, and sixth overall. NHRA via AP Marc Gewertz