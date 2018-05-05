LEADING OFF: Mets part with Matt Harvey, MLB in Mexico

FILE - In this Friday, April 27, 2018, file photo, New York Mets relief pitcher Matt Harvey watches during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego. Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Friday, May 4, 2018, that the 29-year-old right-hander refused a minor league assignment and will designated for assignment Saturday. After Harvey is designated, the Mets have seven days to trade him or release him. Because of Harvey's $5,625,000 salary, a trade may be difficult to work out unless the Mets agree to send cash as part of a deal. Kyusung Gong, File AP Photo