This Bradenton high school football team doesn't rebuild. It reloads. Meet the latest stars.

Josh Delgado realized it was the best place for him to get prepared for college football.
Jaleel McRae's interest was piqued when encountering a coaching staff that pushes him against fellow top college prospects each day in practice.
The two are the latest 4-star recruits, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, to transfer to IMG Academy for the 2018 season.
The two 5-star players on IMG's roster, defensive end Nolan Smith (Georgia commit) and running back Trey Sanders (several Power 5 offers), played for the Ascenders last season.
Delgado transferred from St. John Bosco High (Bellflower, Calif.) in the Los Angeles metro area after a visit to the Bradenton private sports academy over his winter break in late 2017.
"I love it," Delgado said. "At first, it was really exciting and fun. You get here. You're new, you're getting to meet everybody and having a good time. Then midway through, it gets tough. You want to go home sometimes. You're tired, you're hungry a lot. It's really real life calls, you're living on your own. And then after a certain while, you get used to it. ... It's fun. I love it."
Delgado was already aware of IMG, with last year's senior class featuring wide receiver Brian Hightower (Miami signee), Brendan "Bookie" Radley-Hiles (Oklahoma) and T.J. Pledger (Oklahoma).
Those three are from the greater Los Angeles area.
Transferring to IMG broadens the college recruiting pool for Delgado, who has several Division I offers.
"A few coaches that I've talked to so far, they were looking at me when I was back at my old school, but they didn't think I'd actually make a move out (of state) so far away from California," Delgado said. "But since I moved to IMG, they understood, 'OK, this kid is serious. He might really want to come out.' So I ended up getting offers and it definitely helped me with recruiting."
Meanwhile, McRae played last season at New Smyrna Beach High in Volusia County. A safety/linebacker at New Smyrna Beach, McRae tallied 48 tackles, seven for a loss and two interceptions in 2017.
Recruited as a linebacker, McRae recently committed to Florida State, where Manatee County native Willie Taggart is the head coach and Palmetto native Raymond Woodie is the linebackers coach.
At IMG, McRae is tasked with battling Sanders and Noah Cain, a pair of multi-year running backs with multiple Division I offers, in practice.
"You've got to get better," said McRae, who arrived at IMG on Jan. 7. "There's no room for not getting better every day."
McRae said he knew about IMG through videos on YouTube, but he had to see the facilities for himself before he decided on transferring.
"I had to contact them," McRae said. "They looked at my film. They liked my film. So they contacted me after I contacted them. That's when I got the ball rolling. I came over here to visit right away. I went back home and I told my mom, 'I've got to go.' "
Delgado and McRae aren't the only transfers IMG received this offseason.
The Ascenders also brought in six other 4-star players off the 247Sports composite rankings.
However, life at IMG isn't for every talented high school football player.
"It's so regimented," IMG head coach Kevin Wright said. "Our guys are up at 6 a.m. (Wednesday). We're in meetings at 7:30, then we're practicing and then they're going to class from 1:10-5:45 and then study table. ...
"Kids recognize it's a great place to develop and prepare yourself for the next level, and then they're seeing the results. We had 13 true freshmen start at Power 5 schools, and this spring watching all the spring games from Rutgers to Miami to Minnesota, you see guys that were here in December that already have made the adjustment to college football."
