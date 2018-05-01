The draft isn't the only path to the NFL. This Manatee football player took a different route

The NFL Draft isn't the only path to the NFL, especially for Manatee County football players.
Brian Poole, a former Southeast High School and University of Florida standout, arguably has had the most immediate success after getting passed over in the draft.
The cornerback signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent two years ago. Then he broke training camp with the team and earned starting time throughout the season as Atlanta reached Super Bowl LI, which ended in a loss to the New England Patriots.
Now Manatee High alumnus Jonathan Hernandez is getting his NFL shot, albeit at the New Orleans Saints' rookie minicamp, following the 2018 NFL Draft.
The main difference between signing as an undrafted free agent (UFA) and getting invited to a rookie minicamp is money.
Players getting invites to rookie minicamps don't have a contract, while UFAs sign salaried contracts.
Miami Dolphins receiver Danny Amendola detailed his path to NFL veteran as a UFA with an article on The Players' Tribune.
Hernandez, who spent his last two seasons at USF routinely on the Ray Guy Award watch list for punters, gets his NFL chance at rookie minicamp with the Saints.
Two other players with 941-area ties did get drafted.
The Dallas Cowboys drafted Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough in the seventh round. Scarbrough is the first IMG Academy alumnus drafted to the NFL.
The San Francisco 49ers drafted Sarasota Riverview alum Richie James out of Middle Tennessee State in the seventh round.
Those players aren't the only Hometown Heroes this week.
Here's a look at some others:
Courtney Mirabella
A former Braden River High star softball pitcher, Courtney Mirabella is excelling at North Carolina Central.
After transferring from North Carolina State last summer, Mirabella has baffled opposing hitters in her senior season with 274 strikeouts, which was fourth in the NCAA entering the week.
Zach Rodgers
For the second time this season, Zach Rodgers was named to the Northeast-10 Conference Weekly Honor Roll.
A Manatee High alumnus, Rodgers allowed one earned run and six hits in eight innings on Friday. Rodgers struck out five and walked one in a 2-0 loss for Saint Michael's College in Vermont.
State tennis
A state championship is coming back to the area.
Out-of-Door Academy's Ava Krug and Sydney Sforzo, both grandchildren of college basketball analyst Dick Vitale, won the Class 1A girls doubles title over Winter Park Trinity Prep's Samantha DiMaio and Sammy Miller on Tuesday.
Krug and Sforzo dropped the first set 7-6 (5) before winning the next two 6-4, 10-7 for the title.
Saint Stephen's Max Damm and Kevin Jiang lost in the 1A boys doubles final, 6-3, 6-3, to Miami Ransom Everglades' Grant Dill and Antonio Mora.
ODA won the 1A boys tennis team title. Team members include Connor Krug and Jake Krug — both are Vitale's grandchildren — Josh Samuel, Jakub Svoboda and Quinn Isaac.
