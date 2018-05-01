Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s baby announcement video by JR Motorsports "Jubilation Nation"

JR Motorsports released a humorous 95-second video on Thursday afternoon celebrating this week’s announcement that Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, are expecting a baby.
JR Motorsports
Baseball fans meet the Bradenton Marauders

Sports

Baseball fans meet the Bradenton Marauders

The Bradenton Marauders open their home schedule of the 2018 Florida State League baseball season on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Fans met with the players at LECOM Park, and games this season feature fireworks and cheap beer.