Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s baby announcement video by JR Motorsports "Jubilation Nation"

Saint Stephen's swim team is participating in the Swim Across America event, which raises money for cancer research, held Saturday, April 14, 2018, in St. Petersburg. They are honoring headmaster Dr. Jan Pullen, who had breast cancer surgery.
The Bradenton Marauders open their home schedule of the 2018 Florida State League baseball season on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Fans met with the players at LECOM Park, and games this season feature fireworks and cheap beer.
It's time for Florida's License-free Freshwater Fishing Days. On Saturday and Sunday, April 7-8, 2018, folks can cast their lines into 3 million acres of lakes, ponds and reservoirs. Visit MyFWC.com/Fishing for freshwater fishing tips.