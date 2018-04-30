Three generations before him won state titles at Manatee High. Now he hopes to add to the family legacy.

Ethan Walz's favorite story his great grandfather Charlie Jones tells is when Jones was at Manatee High in the 1940s.
Without any prior experience, Jones was asked to compete in the hurdles during track and field season.
Jones was a natural talent, setting program records his first day and earning track and football scholarships to the University of Florida.
As evidenced by his scholarship to UF, Jones also was a Manatee football player.
Walz is a current Manatee football player.
He's a fourth-generation Hurricane as part of Manatee's history of playing high school football for more than 100 years.
A tradition head coach Yusuf Shakir has embraced is having former players speak to the current generation since his arrival last year.
"Learn how to work. Don't ever look at anything as work. You get a job done," the 89-year-old Jones said during his message to today's Manatee Hurricanes. "Don't ask how much you're going to pay me. Do the job."
Jones has roots to Scotland, Ireland and England, and the family moved to the United States centuries ago. They landed in South Carolina before migrating further south, eventually arriving in present-day Palma Sola, in northwest Bradenton, in 1932.
"The population when we moved here (in) Manatee County was 20,000," Jones said. "It was a very friendly area. If there was a problem with a family, the whole neighborhood came together to help. If you had a fire burn down the house, they were right there to do what they could."
Anyone driving north on 75th Street West just past Ninth Avenue Northwest can see a lasting mark of the Jones family farm.
Jones' father, Claude, planted royal palm trees that are visible today on the right-hand side of the road.
Jones path, though, was through Manatee High as a running back on the 1947 South Florida Conference championship team. He also claimed Florida High School Athletic Association state titles in the high and low hurdles in 1948.
That led to track and football scholarships at UF, before becoming a colonel in the U.S. Army.
After retiring in Bradenton, the next generational link to Ethan Walz happened when Eric Brown joined Manatee High's football staff in 1978.
Brown, who came to Bradenton in 1973 to teach and began a long tenure at Manatee High a year before coaching the Canes, later married Jones' eldest daughter, Melinda.
"I very much enjoyed the whole experience here," said Brown, who is 68 and retired.
Brown coached John Walz on Manatee's 1989 state championship team.
"That year we also won the state weightlifting, so the guys that came through were all very serious and just really highly motivated," said Walz, 45. "So it was a good couple years."
Melinda's eldest daughter, Downey, dated Walz before they married and Brown became Walz's father-in-law.
Now comes the latest generation with Ethan, a rising senior and returning starting linebacker from last season's Manatee playoff team.
"There's definitely expectations with the state championships won, and I obviously want to achieve a state championship and get a ring just like they have," Ethan Walz said. "But I want to do it for myself, because I love the game and being out there."
