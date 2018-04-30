Klopp's No. 2 to spend time away from Liverpool team

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, left, talks with assistant manager Zeljko Buvac before their English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at the White Hart Lane in London. Liverpool’s assistant coach Buvac, is spending some time away from the team until the end of the season for personal reasons, it is announced Monday April 30, 2018, potentially disrupting the team’s bid to qualify for the Champions League final this week. Rui Vieira, FILE AP Photo