Lions add Hand, 2 others on final day of draft

The Detroit Lions wrapped up the NFL draft Saturday by taking defensive end Da'Shawn Hand of Alabama, guard Tyrell Crosby of Oregon and fullback Nick Bawden of San Diego State with their final three picks.
The Lions entered the day with picks in the fifth and seventh rounds, then traded into the fourth round to select Hand.
Detroit picked center Frank Ragnow, running back Kerryon Johnson and safety Tracy Walker on the draft's first two nights.
The Lions have been trying for years to build a more balanced offense around quarterback Matthew Stafford. An ineffective running game has prevented that, but Detroit now has a new rushing threat and more help on the offensive line.
