Former player Mark Brunell announces LSU's D.J. Chark as the Jackson Jaguars selection during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Eric Gay AP Photo
Jaguars head into NFL draft's 3rd day looking for 3rd QB

The Associated Press

April 28, 2018 02:17 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

The Jacksonville Jaguars head into the final day of the NFL draft looking to land a backup quarterback, a tight end, a linebacker and some offensive line depth.

The Jaguars have four picks remaining, beginning with a fourth-rounder that is No. 129 overall. They also have a sixth-round selection and two in the seventh.

Jacksonville chose three players from the powerhouse Southeastern Conference with their top three picks, taking Florida defensive tackle Taven Bryan, LSU receiver DJ Chark and Alabama safety Ronnie Harrison. None of them is expected to start as rookies. It's the first time since 2006 the Jaguars didn't get a plug-and-play starter in the first three rounds of the draft. It's a tribute to the team's roster, which is mostly intact after making the AFC championship game.

Nonetheless, they have needs. A third quarterback is among those despite trading for backup Cody Kessler in March.

