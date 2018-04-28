Cleveland Browns first-round pick Baker Mayfield, second from left, stands with his brother Matt Mayfield, left, and girlfriend, Emily Wilkinson along with fellow first-round pick Denzel Ward, second from right, with his brother Paul Ward III and his mother, Nicole Ward, far right, after a news conference at the Browns headquarters in Berea, Ohio, Friday, April 27, 2018. Mayfield was the first selection in the draft, Ward the fourth.
Cleveland Browns first-round pick Baker Mayfield, second from left, stands with his brother Matt Mayfield, left, and girlfriend, Emily Wilkinson along with fellow first-round pick Denzel Ward, second from right, with his brother Paul Ward III and his mother, Nicole Ward, far right, after a news conference at the Browns headquarters in Berea, Ohio, Friday, April 27, 2018. Mayfield was the first selection in the draft, Ward the fourth. Phil Long AP Photo

Browns enter third day of draft with 5 picks

By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer

April 28, 2018 02:11 AM

BEREA, Ohio

The Browns will not be on the clock when the NFL draft resumes Saturday.

After picking first on both Thursday and Friday, Cleveland will enter the final day with five selections to help fix a team that went 0-16 last season and hasn't made the playoffs since 2002.

The Browns addressed some major needs in the second round, most notably taking Nevada left tackle Austin Corbett with the No. 33 overall pick. Corbett could be the heir apparent to Pro Bowler Joe Thomas, whose retirement last month left a gaping hole in Cleveland's offensive line.

Although they selected Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick, the Browns could add another QB on Day Three.

General manager John Dorsey has already selected two players who were walk-ons in college and it seems all of this year's picks so far have overcome long odds to make it to the pros.

