Raiders trade back again to get defensive lineman in draft

Jon Gruden's first NFL draft since leaving the broadcast booth has been a busy one.
One day after trading back in the first round, the Oakland Raiders remained one of the NFL's most active teams in the draft Friday night with another series of trades.
Oakland traded down in the second round and acquired defensive lineman P.J. Hall from Sam Houston State with the 57th overall pick, then made another deal to move up in the third round to get offensive tackle Brandon Parker.
The Raiders acquired Hall with an eye on improving the interior of their defensive line. Oakland had 31 sacks in 2017, only 1 ½ from players playing full time inside.
Hall should be an immediate help. The 6-foot-1, 310-pounder had 42 sacks in four seasons at Sam Houston State and was the Southland Conference defensive player of the year in 2016.
The Raiders are thin inside. Eddie Vanderdoes and Justin Ellis were the starters in 2017 but Vanderdoes is coming off a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in Oakland's final regular-season game. Jihad Ward, the 44th overall pick in 2016, has one career sack in 21 games.
To get Hall, Oakland shipped the 41st overall pick to Tennessee in exchange for the 57th and 89th overall picks.
Then Gruden and general manager Reggie McKenzie worked the phones and made another trade to grab the first pick in the third round. The Raiders traded the 75th, 152nd and 212th overall picks to Batimore for the 65th, which they used to get Parker.
Parker is a two-time Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference offensive lineman of the year who started four seasons at left tackle for North Carolina A&T. According to the Raiders, Parker did not allow a sack during his college career.
