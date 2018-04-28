50 years later, controversial Olympian Norman is honored

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 1968, file photo, Australian silver medalist Peter Norman, left, stands on the podium as Americans Tommie Smith, center, and John Carlos raise their gloved fists in a human rights protest. Australian Olympic Committee

AOC) awarded on Saturday, April 28, 2018, a posthumous Order of Merit to Norman. AOC President John Coates said that Norman's achievements as an athlete - his silver-medal winning time of 20.06 seconds at Mexico City remains an Australian record 50 years after he set the mark - were dwarfed by his support for the gold and bronze medalists who raised their gloved fists and bowed their heads during the American national anthem.