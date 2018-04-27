Pelicans' Holiday playing with 'rage' after finding peace

FILE - In this April 21, 2018, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday greets fans after the Pelicans defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 131-123 in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in New Orleans. The Pelicans swept the series. In addition to being content with his family life and career trajectory, he’s also about as healthy as he’s been in half a decade, and his team is in the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Now he can focus purely on winning, and being as feisty as it takes to do so. Scott Threlkeld, File AP Photo