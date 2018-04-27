Ryan Shazier, left, and his wife Michelle, right, stand with commissioner Roger Goodell, during the Pittsburgh Steelers' selection in the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas.
Steelers still looking for linebackers in Day 2 of NFL draft

The Associated Press

April 27, 2018 04:39 AM

PITTSBURGH

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in need of help at inside linebacker heading into the second day of the NFL draft.

While Pro Bowler Ryan Shazier took his first public steps since injuring his spine last December when he walked across the draft stage during the first round, Shazier has already been ruled out for the 2018 season.

The Steelers have veteran Vince Williams at one spot and signed Jon Bostic for depth in free agency but need an influx of elite talent.

Pittsburgh picked up an extra pick on the second day of the draft when they acquired the 79th overall selection from Oakland in a trade that sent wide receiver Martavis Bryant to the Raiders.

The Steelers had success in the second round last season when they grabbed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

