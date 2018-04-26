This Palmetto High player's father was a Super Bowl champion. He had no idea for several years.

SHARE COPY LINK Palmetto High WR Kobe Mays didn't know Alvoid Mays, who won a Super Bowl with the Washington Redskins, was his father until the age of 9. Jason Dill

Palmetto High WR Kobe Mays didn't know Alvoid Mays, who won a Super Bowl with the Washington Redskins, was his father until the age of 9. Jason Dill