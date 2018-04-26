While PSG has won the title, Areola's playing for his future

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 26, 2017 file photo, Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola defends during the first half of an International Champions Cup soccer match against Juventus, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The next four games could be crucial in deciding whether PSG keeps Areola or moves for a big-name goalie in the summer transfer window, having been linked with Belgium No. 1 Thibaut Courtois. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo