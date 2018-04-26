Schalke midfielder Meyer latest player to leave for free

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2017 file photo Schalke's Max Meyer celebrates after Naldo scored Schalke's 4th goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04 in Dortmund, Germany. Schalke attacking midfielder Max Meyer will become the latest player to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season after failing to reach agreement over a contract extension. Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel says Thursday, April 26, 2018 , “We’re dealing with the situation very professionally. Martin Meissner,file AP Photo