Bruins advance with 7-4 win over Maple Leafs in Game 7

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, left, is congratulated by teammates after the Bruins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-4 during Game 7 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in Boston, Wednesday, April 25, 2018. From left are Rask, David Pastrnak, Zdeno Chara and Matt Grzelcyk. Charles Krupa AP Photo