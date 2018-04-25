He's a legendary head football coach in Bradenton. Now Paul Maechtle is guiding a new team in Sarasota.

It was a typical early spring football practice: players in helmets without pads for non-contact drills.
But this particular practice, emanating from Sarasota Cardinal Mooney, was anything but typical.
It saw a living legend running things as if it was the heyday of Southeast High's dominant run as one of Florida's elite high school football programs.
Florida Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame coach Paul Maechtle's second tenure as an area head coach officially began this week when Cardinal Mooney started its spring football schedule.
"Kind of like riding a bicycle, I guess," Maechtle said. "Got back on. It was nice being off the bicycle for awhile. ... Getting back on the bicycle, there were some things I realized I didn't miss and there's also some things I did miss."
In 2013, Maechtle retired as Southeast's head coach after an illustrious career spanning 41 years — 33 as a head coach — that yielded 283 career victories and two state championships in five state title appearances.
Maechtle also served as Southeast's athletic director for many years.
His retirement lent itself to worrying about making birdies on an area golf course rather than filling his time attending monthly booster club meetings and organizing athletic department fundraisers.
Coaching football, though, didn't stop for long. Maechtle joined Mooney as a volunteer assistant and later served as defensive coordinator under Drew Lascari.
Lascari left the Cougars to become a quality control coach at Rutgers in February. Maechtle played a role in his move.
"I knew the guy he's working for, he's a good friend of mine," Maechtle said. "And I helped open the door and recommended Drew. Gave a positive recommendation for him, and then when it happened, I got very concerned about a couple groups of people here.
"No. 1, a couple of the players and coaches here. Sam Koscho and his dad, who I have become good friends with. We have two other assistant coaches who have kids on the team. If you open it up to an outside person to come in, you don't know what they're going to do about coaching staffs."
So Maechtle stepped in the following week as the program's newest head coach, keeping the continuity Lascari started.
Well, there was one wrinkle.
Former Manatee High quarterbacks coach Chris Conboy was in the midst of joining the Cougars this season before Lascari's decision to depart for the college ranks.
Conboy, who was part of the staff during Joe Kinnan's second and last stint as Manatee's head coach, brings an up-tempo offense mirroring what the Hurricanes did earlier this decade en route to the program's sixth state title in 2011.
"It's not a coincidence (Joe and Paul) do a lot of things the same," Conboy said. "I know there's a lot of people that say there's more than one way to do things. But there are sound ways of doing things and unsound ways. And they are both big on doing it the sound way."
Having Conboy on staff as an offensive coordinator frees Maechtle up to focus on the defense. But Maechtle also allows freedom within the coaching staff.
"Paul's practices are very similar to Joe's. Every spot is five minutes and everybody has a specific thing they're doing during those five minutes and keeps it moving," Conboy said.
It's quite a treat for Mooney players to have a Hall of Famer step back into the head coaching role that saw so much success in East Bradenton.
Maechtle's legacy, though, isn't about records. A humble man, Maechtle cares more about the relationships developed between his coaches and players.
"That's what kept me here," Maechtle said. "The relationships that were in this room (inside his Cardinal Mooney coaches office) were the same ones we had back in the 80's when we were starting it at Southeast High School."
That turned into a 1990s decade filled with two state titles and 100 wins — only Lakeland achieved that win number throughout the decade in the state.
Time will tell how Mooney progresses from here.
Comments